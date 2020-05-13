Churches across the state of Virginia, including local ones, have been working hard and adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are anxious to get back to worshipping together.
It has been nearly two months since pastors and churchgoers across the state of Virginia had to adapt to Executive Order 53 set forth by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, which forced all churches to do drive-in or online services.
Pastor Troy Keaton of Eastlake Community Church said that two weeks ago he woke up on a Monday morning and began to think that “it’s time to start thinking about when we go back.”
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.