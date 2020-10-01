Megan Paris, 30, of Gladys was charged today with aggravated malicious wounding in connection an investigation of the death of a 3-year-old child that occurred Sept. 18.
The child's father is from the Smith Mountain Lake area. His name is not being released out of respect for the family’s privacy.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office stated that it is continuing to investigate the child's death and that it is being investigated in coordination with the Commonwealth Attorney's Office.
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Commonwealth Attorney’s Office are awaiting the results of an autopsy that was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to a previous press release, the child sustained the injuries "at the hands of its caregiver,” who was identified as Paris.
At the time, investigators indicated that the type and extent of the injuries the boy sustained allegedly pointed to non-accidental causes.
Paris was previously arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect. Since it is an active and ongoing investigation, additional charges may result.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sergeant S. Herndon at 434-332-9514, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.
