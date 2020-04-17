On Saturday, April 11, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to retrieve a stolen motorcycle reported from Roanoke City.
Deputies observed the motorcycle at the gas pumps at the Glade Hill Minute Market at 7350 Old Franklin Turnpike in Glade Hill.
Inside of the store, deputies identified Kenneth Michael Caron, 35, of Vinton, standing at the cash register with a helmet in hand. Deputies recognized Caron from outstanding warrants and advised him to place his hands behind his back for detention.
Upon approaching Caron, a physical altercation ensued between the suspect and a deputy.
Kenneth Michael Caron was arrested for multiple Franklin County charges to include two counts of probation violation, grand larceny auto theft, resisting arrest, and two counts of possession of schedule I or II drugs.
He was also arrested on an outstanding charge from Roanoke County for disobedience/resisting an officer from March 2020.
He is held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
