Throughout the state, including Bedford County, increased enforcement is taking place from now through Labor Day.
Checkpoint Strikeforce is a joint effort of high-visibility enforcement that reminds likely offenders to get a safe ride home or face arrest.
Last year, Virginia saw a 12 percent increase in alcohol-related traffic deaths on Virginia roadways; 278 people lost their lives in alcohol-related traffic crashes and 19,790 people were convicted of a DUI in the Commonwealth.
Drivers who are waiting to go through a checkpoint are asked to appreciate the officers for helping to keep our roads safe and free of those who choose to drive drunk.
