Centra is offering free COVID-19 testing to all patients who are at Centra facilities.
According to a report, the new rule will be monitored and could be changed. As of right now, according to a report, patients who are showing symptoms will be tested and those that do not have symptoms will not be tested.
The rule went into effect Thursday, March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.