Concerns from the community have prompted the Franklin County School Board to review a school lunch policy.
An online effort to eliminate outstanding student lunch balances, meanwhile, has more than doubled its goal.
Catina Wright started a GoFundMe fundraising campaign last week to cover negative meals balances in response to a Facebook post made by Franklin County High School student Jasrielle Patterson. In the post made on Oct. 7, Patterson wrote about not being able to eat lunch and the school not serving an alternative lunch.
-For more information, see the Oct. 16 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.