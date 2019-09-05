Mallow named Region 5 Teacher of the Year

Huddleston Elementary School teacher Amy Mallow was recently named by the Virginia Department of Education as the Region 5 Teacher of the Year.
Years after vowing she would never be a teacher, Amy Mallow cannot imagine doing anything else.
Mallow’s passion for education earned her the title of Bedford County Public Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year in April as well.
Mallow serves as a second grade teacher at Huddleston. She was one of eight teachers in Virginia to receive the regional award.
