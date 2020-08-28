A polarizing bill was passed by Virginia state senators Wednesday that will reclassify charges of assault against a law enforcement officer, now to be downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor.
This controversial move in the Senate eliminates the mandatory jail time associated with the charge.
The bill was passed by a margin of 21-15.
According to Virginia's Legislative Information System, the bill:
"Eliminates the mandatory minimum term of confinement for an assault and battery committed against a judge; magistrate; law-enforcement officer; correctional officer; person directly involved in the care, treatment, or supervision of inmates; firefighter; or volunteer firefighter or any emergency medical services personnel and provides that such crime can no longer be committed as a simple assault and must result in a bodily injury."
The bill was first introduced by Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-36), prefiled just two weeks before passing.
The bill was introduced in an attempt to limit police power against the public in light of recent public backlash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.