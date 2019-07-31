Wirtz woman pleads no contest in child endangerment case

A Wirtz woman has pleaded no contest to charges that include child endangerment.
On Sept. 24, 2017, a call was made in reference to a possible death at a residence on Carolina Road, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sandra Workman said in an interview. When deputies arrived, they found a woman performing CPR on a 13-month-old child, Gabriella Moore.
The child’s mother, Tabitha Amos, 30, said she found Gabriella in a toilet.
Despite efforts from emergency responders, the child could not be saved, Workman said. Gabriella was pronounced dead at the scene. Drowning was the cause of death on the autopsy report, Workman said.
According to Workman, Amos was found to have methamphetamine
in her system at a hospital; Amos also made inconsistent statements to investigators about how the incident occurred.
In January, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced an investigation involving a wanted subject posing as an escort on social media. After arranging a meeting with the subject, investigators made contact with Amos, who was wanted on outstanding warrants.
-For more information, see the July 31 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.