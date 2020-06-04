Bedford County School Board Chairman Martin Leamy sent the following letter to Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday:
Governor Northam,
Executive Order 53, issued on 24 March in response to the COVID 19 pandemic which shut down Virginia’s K-12 schools impacted much more than classroom instruction. It instantly changed the lives of the Commonwealth’s high school students, especially our Seniors.
Student athletes lost the opportunity to compete. Proms were cancelled. Extracurricular activities evaporated. Normal pursuits associated with the conventional High School experience have simply been denied in response to the virus. The most significant loss to the Class of 2020 is their graduation.
Bedford County Public Schools graduations were scheduled for 30 May 2020. While our county’s citizens, PTSAs and School Division have pulled together to recognize Seniors through virtual events, yard signs and a parade, the culmination of their secondary academic career has been deprived them through no fault of their own. Some will move on to college, some will join the workforce, and some will serve their country in our nation’s military. Most noteworthy Governor Northam, for many Seniors, this will be their only graduation ceremony.
I respectfully request that you include graduations under Phase II opening guidelines. This can be safely accomplished under the following conditions: 1) in an outdoor venue, such as a sports stadium; 2) employing social distancing of graduates and attendees; and 3) utilizing signage and ushers to control movement and seating.
The United States Air Force Academy held a physical graduation ceremony in April of this year. Bedford County Public Schools can also accomplish this safely and responsibly. It becomes imperative that graduations are held as soon as possible so students and their families can continue on with their lives.
Virginians have been allowed to shop at big box stores, are now visiting beaches, patronizing small businesses and houses of worship utilizing social distancing. If these activities are deemed safe by the Virginia Department of Health, I submit to you that high school graduations can be safely managed by Bedford County Public Schools.
Governor Northam, I appeal to your common sense and compassion. I implore you to allow high school graduations to happen. This is very simple, sir; do the right thing.
Martin Leamy
District 7 Representive
Chairman, Bedford County School Board
