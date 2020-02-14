Bob Good, candidate for the Republican nomination for Virginia’s 5th District congressional seat, paid a visit to the community center in Moneta (also known as Virginians for Trump Headquarters) last week on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Good spoke to those in attendance about his campaign and his support for President Donald Trump.
According to a press release, Good’s race is focused on his principles as a constitutional conservative committed to America’s founding Judeo-Christian principles, and his strong support for President Donald Trump’s America-first agenda.
“We are extremely encouraged,” Good said. “There is a real hunger in the 5th District for a conservative alternative, and we could not be more persuaded that our campaign in needed.”
Good explained that just a week prior to his visit, he announced that he was resigning from his position at Liberty University as senior associate athletics director and Flames Club executive director so he could focus full time on his campaign.
-For more information, see the Feb. 12 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
