A silent auction led by local artist Lisa Floyd is happening right now at the Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House located at Bridgewater. The silent auction will benefit the Agape Center, which mentors and befriends those in need.
This isn’t Floyd’s first time doing this. Right after the pandemic in March, Floyd said Eastlake Community Church was contacting all its members every Wednesday to see how they were doing. In the middle of one of her conversations on the phone, the Agape Center was mentioned. Floyd was unaware of how much the center did in the community originally but knew it were going to have its hands full helping the community in the midst of the COVID-19 shutdown.
Once Floyd got off the phone, she went downstairs to her sea turtle paintings that she had created recently and gathered up 13 of them. Since people were getting furloughed and laid off, she decided to donate for a silent auction and have it benefit the Agape Center. The silent auction ran for 10 days, and it was a big success.
“We made $730 for Agape,” she said.
Once Floyd went to deliver the check to Agape, she was given a tour of the facility, and she learned more of what they do and how they serve over thousands in the community. Realizing how big of an impact they have on the community, Floyd knew she was going to have another silent auction but was unsure of when it was going to be because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. The time to have this silent auction has arrived, and the paintings have a lot of diversity among them.
“They feature all kinds of different things in Roanoke, Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake, Blue Ridge, etc,” Floyd said.
She also expressed gratitude to SML Coffee House for donating a space in their restaurant to display the paintings for residents to see.
The paintings are online on Floyd’s website with the auction prices listed. Viewers can swing by the SML Coffee House during the week and check out the paintings in person before making a bid. The bids won’t be entirely online, as there will be an in-person bidding during the final two hours of the final day, which is Friday, Sept. 25, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. All bidders who enter also will be in a drawing for a free painting.
Floyd mentioned that the need is important and encouraged the community to take part.
“Please consider bidding and generously – the need is so great and worthy,” she said.
