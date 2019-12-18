Shepelwich announces retirement

John Shepelwich, the principal communications consultant and spokesperson with Appalachian Power, which includes the Smith Mountain Dam, has announced his retirement and will officially leave the company in February.
“Being able to provide information and communications at the Smith Mountain Project and all of our hydroelectric facilities was one of the highlights of my career,” Shepelwich said. “My wife and I experimented with living on SML for almost a year back in the early 2000s, but the commute was too grinding. I admired and had a great relationship with our workers at the hydro plants as well as many of the people who lived near the projects. Smith Mountain has served to be one of the great achievements of our company, not only as an innovative pumped storage hydro project, but as an economic boost for southwestern Virginia, and I was proud to be a part.”
Shepelwich’s 39-year career with AEP began when he joined the company in 1980, which was part of the Central and South West Corporation (CSW) another large utility/energy corporation. He worked for CSW directly, too, for a number of years and did marketing, advertising and other communications during the years of 1980-2000. In 2000, AEP and CSW merged, and he was asked to move to Richmond to work in the AEP-Virginia office.
He moved to the Appalachian Power Roanoke office in 2006 and then moved to Indiana for two years in 2011, where he directed communications for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator and came back to Appalachian and Roanoke in 2013.
