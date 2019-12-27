Moneta Lions Choir visits CVACL seniors

Members of the Moneta Lions Club Choir, with buckets in hand carrying the tunes of various Christmas carols, recently visited the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living (CVACL) in Moneta.
The CVACL (www.cvacl.org) headquartered in Lynchburg operate and staff a number of Congregate Dinning Centers throughout the area. Every two months, members of the Moneta Lions Club visit the seniors at the Moneta site.
During their December visit, the Club Choir conducted a sing along with the clients at the Moneta Dinning Center, played a few rounds of Christmas Bingo with themed prizes. Also, as the center will be closed for a few days over the holiday season, the Moneta Lions presented each of the clients with a Food Lion gift card (purchased with out of pocket donations) so they could buy supplementary grocery items, making up for missed congregate meals.
-For more information, see the Dec. 25 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.