A Union Hall man who was involved in a standoff with police in December 2018 in a Roanoke hotel was sentenced Feb. 28 to 10 years of prison time.
According to reports, police were searching for a stolen vehicle in the area of the Extended Stay America hotel on Dec. 28, 2018, when William Joseph Hutcher Kennedy, 42, of Union Hall, barricaded himself in a hotel room.
There was a stalemate between Kennedy and police that lasted overnight, in which gunfire came from the room and police used a chemical agent in an attempt to enter.
Kennedy was sentenced to a total of 33 years of prison with all but 10 years suspended for the incident. Alford pleas were entered for attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of attempted murder, and malicious discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.
An Alford plea is a guilty plea in which the defendant does not admit to a crime but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a judge or jury to convict.
For the attempted capital murder charge, Kennedy was sentenced to 20 years of prison with 13 years suspended. He also must serve 10 years of probation to start upon release.
For using a firearm in the commission of attempted murder, he was sentenced to three years of prison.
As for discharging a firearm in an occupied building, he received 10 years of prison with all years suspended and must be on probation for 10 years.
- For more local articles, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.