The annual Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue chicken barbecue event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the fire station located at 2130 Bluewater Drive.
The event, normally held in late June, was deferred this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the same traditional meal will be served, the event will be modified in other important ways.
Meals will be served as drive-through and pick up rather than serve-line and social gathering. Similarly there will be no music.
The event is conducted by Scruggs first responders comprised of the fire department, rescue squad, and dive team. There is no charge, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, contact Carol Perkins at (413) 535-0809 or cperkins@svfrd10.org, or visit www.scruggsfirerescue.com.
