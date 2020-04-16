The Smith Mountain Eagle would like to lend a helping hand to local businesses in the area during these hard times.
Small businesses may not have the resources to advertise in our paper now and for some time after they reopen. Smith Mountain Eagle readers now have the opportunity to help support their local favorites by donating to help them advertise.
Readers can tell us what business or nonprofit organization they would like to help, and the Smith Mountain Eagle will match the donation with advertising credit. The Smith Mountain Eagle will take care of the design for the business and/or nonprofit organization.
Your donation will help your favorite business or nonprofit attract customers, while also supporting the Smith Mountain Eagle.
For more information, contact advertising@smithmountaineagle.com.
