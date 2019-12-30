Malicious wounding in Moneta under investigation

On Monday morning the Bedford County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call to an address on Cinnamon Ridge Rd. in Moneta in reference to a disturbance involving a knife. Upon arrival, deputies learned that this was a domestic disturbance involving parties at the residence.
Two subjects involved were transported and treated for lacerations and non-life threatening injuries at local hospitals. This is an ongoing investigation, and charges related to this incident are pending the completion of the investigation.
