A Timberville, Virginia, man led the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on a multi-county chase after deputies looking into a parental abduction case on behalf of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
At 8 p.m. April 17, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a teletype message from the Rockingham County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office requesting Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies check an address on Centerville Road in reference to a parental abduction case out of their jurisdiction.
The teletype advised that a husband and wife, Paul E. Ritchie Jr. and April Ritchie, were possibly at this location with their 2-year-old and 13-year-old children. The children were considered missing and in danger. They were believed to be traveling in a minivan.
At 8:30 p.m., Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the address, and as they were approaching the location on foot, they observed a male subject sitting in a minivan. The male started the vehicle and sped off, according to the sheriff’s office.
At 8:35 p.m., deputies initiated a pursuit of the minivan. Other deputies along with Bedford Town police officers checked the address and found April Ritchie, 34, of Timberville, Virginia, and the two children there. She was taken into custody for two counts of kidnapping by a parent and a capias for fail to appear in Rockingham County J&D Court.
Bedford County Sheriff’s deputies pursued the minivan at speeds between 40 mph up to 80 mph north on Rt. 122, Big Island Highway, to Rt. 501. The minivan turned left onto Rt. 501, Lee Jackson Highway, and traveled north to Rt. 130 into Amherst County.
At that time, Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies took the lead in the pursuit and, at 9:07 p.m., were able to get the minivan stopped. Paul Ritchie Jr., 38, of Timberville, was taken into custody. He was charged with felony elude police, resisting arrest, along with the Rockingham County kidnapping by a parent charges.
Bedford County Social Services was notified of the situation and responded and took custody of the two children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.