Bedford Farmers Market, located at 220 W. Washington Street in Bedford, VA will hold a special market day event to honor Bedford County service members.
Veterans and active duty military will enjoy a pre-July 4th celebration complete with giveaways, activities, and discounts at participating vendor booths. Patrons will be able to place the names of military family members on a wall of honor, and children will be invited to take part in Fourth of July crafts and activities. The first 20 veterans/active duty members of the military spotted wearing a service-related hat or t-shirt will receive a $5 ticket to spend anywhere at the market.
