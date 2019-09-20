Bechtler withdraws from BOS race

Pat Bechtler is no longer in the running for the Gills Creek seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.
According to Franklin County Registrar Kay Chitwood, Bechtler submitted a candidate withdrawal form Sunday.
In an email, Bechtler said she is withdrawing from the race due to family medical issues.
“At this time I am not sure what the future holds and will not promise time to my community when I am unsure if I will be able to fulfill it,” Bechtler said.
-For more information, see the Sept. 18 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.