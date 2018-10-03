Suspect injured in crash after fleeing police

A vehicle chase that began in Vinton on Tuesday ended in a crash on Hardy Road in Bedford County.

According to a news release from the Vinton Police Department, a Vinton officer on bike patrol at Lake Drive Plaza observed the passenger of a vehicle that was parked in a Kroger fire lane leave the vehicle at 11:04 p.m. on Oct. 2. The passenger stumbled and appeared to show signs of impairment before opening the driver’s side door and sitting in the driver’s seat.

The officer approached the vehicle to speak to the person, who sped off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was later spotted in Roanoke, and city officers attempted to stop the vehicle without success, the release stated.

At 11:18 p.m., the vehicle was seen entering Hardy Road by a Vinton police officer. The Vinton officer observed the vehicle accelerate away from a Roanoke City patrol vehicle that activated its emergency lights. The Vinton officer then joined in the pursuit along Hardy Road. The pursuit lasted for about two miles, the release stated.

According to the release, the suspect continued to accelerate westbound before losing control of the vehicle on Hardy Road in Bedford County. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, who police did not identify, was treated for injuries on the scene and transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Virginia State Police are investigating the crash. More details on the incident will be released at a later time.