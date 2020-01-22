Bedford County parent Dallas Neal was the first to address the issue of sixth graders not being allowed to participate in B-team sports at the Jan. 16 regular meeting of the Bedford County School Board on Thursday evening. Neal is the parent of three children.
“Currently I have a sixth grader and I wasn’t aware of this policy until this year,” Neal said. “There are a lot of other people in the community who have sixth graders who won’t realize this until their kid is in the sixth grade.”
Neal explained that his son has participated in wrestling tournaments against eighth graders, and his son is competitive despite facing opponents with a couple years more experience.
“Seventh and eighth graders should be mentoring sixth graders and bringing them in,” Neal said. “They need to develop the fundamentals, basics, techniques and form of whatever the sport provides. This is the future of our kids, our athletes and our students.”
Neal wasn’t alone with his concerns for his son and other sixth graders. Liberty Middle School girls basketball coach Travis Thomas explained that he has had trouble with having enough players on his team because of eighth graders moving up to junior varsity at the high school to fill the spots for that program, leaving him with only seventh graders.
“I feel like sixth graders should definitely be able to play,” Thomas said. “I’m fortunate enough to know even some of the younger girls in the community and we have a sixth grader right now who could start varsity, so I definitely think that’s something the school board should take into consideration.”
Dan Burgess also spoke in support of this issue at the meeting. Burgess has been a teacher for 20 years, as well as a wrestling coach for the majority of his career. He said that his wrestling team is also often outnumbered in competitions against programs that allow sixth graders to be on the team.
“What I found is that sixth graders are just quitting the sport instead of going to practice at the elementary school,” Burgess said. “I support the idea that we are putting our sixth graders at a disadvantage when we don’t let them participate. Roanoke City allows that and Lynchburg City allows that.”
I other business, the evening began with board member Martin Leamy taking the helm as the new chairman of the board, while board member Susan Falls Kirby was elected vice chair.
The board discussed the Forest Middle School expansion project; a state budget update; a second quarter financial update; a solicit investments action plan update; a kindergarten readiness action plan; a policy update and an update to school bylaws.
The board also approved the latest round of bills for January; the year-to-date expenditure and revenue reports; payroll certification for November of last year; a personnel report for January; a series of appointments for Bedford County Public Schools; a series of strategic plan revisions; fuel bids and the code of conduct for school board members set by the Virginia School Board Association.
