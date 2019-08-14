Two people were charged with felony grand larceny in connection to a stolen vehicle on Lakemount Drive in Moneta.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, a female victim was attending a funeral at a church on Lakemount Drive on Aug. 3 when a male and a female subject entered the church and stole the victim’s purse. The subjects then left the church in the victim’s vehicle.
Investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were able to retrieve video evidence from the church. The male and female were soon identified as Kevin Lee Salisbury, 33, of Vinton and Courtney Ann Rucker, 28, of Fincastle, Virginia. The vehicle was entered as stolen.
On Aug. 6, the two subjects were located in Montgomery, Maryland, still operating the victim’s vehicle. Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were able to obtain a confession in the larceny of the vehicle.
Both suspects were charged with felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. They face additional charges in Montgomery, Maryland, as well as Vinton and Bedford.
Both subjects are currently being detained in Maryland.
