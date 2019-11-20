Child porn investigated

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office revealed Thursday that investigators assigned to the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA-ICAC) began an investigation Nov. 2 into an alleged sexual assault of a minor and possession/manufacture of child pornography.
Warren Norris, 71, of Bedford County, was subsequently arrested on two counts of violation of a protective order and taken before a magistrate and committed to jail pending a bond hearing.
-For more information, see the Nov. 20 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.