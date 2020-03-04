Two vehicles were engulfed in flames within a week about seven miles apart on Route 122 (Booker T. Washington Highway).
One incident occurred Monday around 3:45 p.m. at Route 122 and Lakemount Drive in Franklin County.
Another vehicle fire incident occurred last Wednesday morning before 8 a.m. on the 9000 block of Route 122.
- For more information, see the March 4 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle -
