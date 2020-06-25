The Smith Mountain Arts Council is continuing its “SMAC-Tube” project, its own YouTube channel where community members can share their art through online video.
“In this time of staying home,” said Arts Council President Karen DeBord, “we have a new opportunity for some virtual sharing of talent.”
The channel currently includes several videos, which may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkgNq0lbGbL2kaSh2y82QIA. The offerings are wide-ranging and include musical selections, a demonstration of quilting techniques, the creation of a strip-built canoe, and a short movie starring Lego figures.
Other ideas for submissions include music sung or played on the guitar, piano, bagpipe or other instrument; a reading of an original story; a selection of photos with information about the techniques used to create them; a skit or comedy sketch; or a how-to video for painting or a craft (needlework, wood carving, painting, stained glass, etc.).
DeBord noted that the channel does not include commercial offers to sell products, but instead focuses on artistic enjoyment.
Contributors are asked to keep their videos brief, between 3-5 minutes, and to contact Karen DeBord (debordk@gmail.com) with a brief description of their video and to receive specific information on how to submit it.
“The Arts Council feels as if there are many talents in our area,” said DeBord. “We want to give people a chance to share them, but also give others a chance to see these talents. Let’s flood the channel with the creativity that we know exists at Smith Mountain Lake!”
Smith Mountain Arts Council (SMAC) works to fulfill its mission to serve as a coordination body for the performing and visual arts in and around the Smith Mountain Lake area. SMAC provides opportunities for individuals and groups to participate in and experience the various forms of arts for their cultural pleasure and enhancement.
Additionally, SMAC works to secure resources and community support for the promotion of the arts. The council has more than 250 members. To support the arts community at SML and receive member discounts for most events, join SMAC at www.smithmountainartscouncil.com.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.