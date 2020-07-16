The number of accidents and injuries continue to decline on Smith Mountain Lake, with no fatalities occurring in 2019! This would not have happened without a concerted effort by many to improve our experiences on the lake while reducing the hazards. The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council annually recognizes an individual, business or organization for outstanding contributions in advancing safety on the waters of Smith Mountain Lake.
Nominations are being sought from the public for the 2019 Karl Martin Water Safety Award. Submitted nominations, which must be received by August 1, 2020, should include the following:
- Name of person, business or organization being nominated
- How nominee has significantly contributed to water safety
- Period over which this has occurred
- Name and contact information of those submitting (in case further follow-up is needed)
Send nominations to:
SML Water Safety Council, Suite 211, 400 Scruggs Rd., Moneta, VA 24121
Or pmassa@ycp.edu Subject- Karl Martin Water Safety Award
The Community's participation in this process will make this year's award just that much more meaningful.
Pat Massa
Chair, SML Water Safety Council
