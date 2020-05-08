During a time of uncertainty, Good Neighbors provided the following information for families and supporters:
June Programming:
Based on current information from the VDOH, VDOE and our governor, we will not be able to hold traditional programs this June in Franklin County. Instead, we will be reaching out to the families sometime in May who had registered, to inquire about their needs. We will provide food and books, as necessary, as well as virtual programming in June for our campers and scholars. We will also have camper and academy kits for those who do not have adequate internet access. All of our interns will remain on board, most working remotely from their homes to facilitate these programs.
July Programming:
We are still planning to hold traditional programs in July for Bedford County; however, if it is not safe to do so, we are planning for virtual and distance programs in Bedford County as well. These programs would include providing food and books as necessary to our registered campers and scholars.
Special Events & Fundraising:
We are unable to host our special events during this time. A letter will go out soon to our supporters with information regarding how you can support us during this time and what our current needs are.
Volunteers:
We will still be utilizing volunteers this summer, just in different ways that keep everyone safe. More information will be shared within a couple weeks regarding our volunteer needs.
We are grateful for this caring community and honored to serve our campers and scholars during this most unusual time. The public school systems have been incredible in responding to the pandemic as well as other community entities who have stepped up to make sure there is access to food and enrichment activities. Thank you to all the essential workers who are risking their health to serve others.
