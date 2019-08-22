The Westlake Hales Ford Advisory Committee will host an open public information meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Trinity Ecumenical Parish to explain and discuss proposed corrections to the Westlake Village Zoning Overlay.
Corrections to the Westlake Village Zoning Overlay are needed in order to better implement the 2016 area plan that was widely supported by the community and adopted by the Board of Supervisors. The proposed corrections, which were recommended in the approved plan, include:
• Addition of two new zoning districts, Rural Residential and Corridor Business, giving property owners more options for better aligning their interests with those of the public as expressed in the plan.
-For more information, see the August 21 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
