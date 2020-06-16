For the first time in more than three months, schools in Virginia were allowed to practice starting Monday, after a Virginia High School League vote of 27-7-1.
There are certain protocols that have to be met, though. In order for a school to allow their team to start practice, they first must “submit health plans to the Virginia Department of Education outlining compliance with Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mitigation strategies,” according to reports.
The summer dead period, which runs from June 29-July 4, also has been suspended for 2020.
The decision from VHSL comes one day after Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to reopening schools in Virginia.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.