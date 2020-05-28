William Seidel
Smith Mountain Eagle
The Bedford Regional Water Authority held its monthly meeting Tuesday, May 19 to review finances and discuss contracts.
The meeting started out with public comments and approval of the minutes from the last board meeting April 21.
The meeting then moved to the financial report, which was presented by Jill Underwood. She said there has been of an impact on the revenue side but no significant changes as of now, with people still using water and paying their bills.
