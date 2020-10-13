The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum for candidates running in the upcoming Town of Bedford Council election.
The event was Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Town Municipal building at 215 East Main Street in the second floor Council Chamber room.
Wende Gaylor, president and CEO of the chamber, recognized the need for a forum to introduce voters to the six candidates running.
“The Legislative Committee of the Chamber is pleased to host this important event for our community,” Gaylor said. “The forum gives voters an opportunity to hear from each candidate to understand more about each person running. This also gives each candidate a chance to tell voters what they stand for and hope to accomplish in the Town.”
The Legislative Committee of the Chamber has hosted a candidate forum for the past several years. The COVID-19 situation presented a new challenge and opportunity. There was limited seating in the meeting room, but a live stream of the event was available for the public to watch virtually. A recording of the event may be viewed at www.facebook.com/BedfordAreaChamberVA.
Questions were received from the public. With six candidates speaking, the number of questions was limited to allow adequate time for responses. Candidates had time at the beginning to introduce themselves and state their platform. The candidates who were invited were: Tim Black, Bruce Johannessen, Stacey Hailey, Bruce Hartwick, Bryan Schley and C.G. Stanley.
