Woman faces DUI manslaughter charges

Brandi Credille, 34, has been indicted on DUI manslaughter charges after an accident in August that occurred in Bedford that killed a man and injured two children, according to reports.
On Aug. 8, she was driving her van northbound on Route 122 at about 11:30 a.m., crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck head on, killing driver William Keeney, 83 and injuring the two children occupying the van, one was eight years old and the other was two years old.
Credille was indicted on Feb. 7 for aggravated involuntary manslaughter, two felony charges, two child neglect charges and a driving under the influence charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.