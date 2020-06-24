After seven months since being arrested, Michael Brown, 22, who was accused of murdering Rodney Brown, 54, back in November, made his first court appearance.
He had a preliminary hearing today in the Franklin County General District Court. His original preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 19 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the hearing, the judge certified second-degree murder charges and use of a firearm to the grand jury of the Circuit Court.
Barring any foreseen event or if the COVID-19 pandemic picks up again, the next grand jury is scheduled in a couple of weeks on July 6. When the grand jury meets on this day, they will make a decision on if there is enough evidence to send to trial, which is expected.
Rodney Brown was the boyfriend of Michael Brown’s mother, Vanessa Hanson.
After Rodney Brown’s body was found, Michael Brown, a marine, led police on a manhunt that lasted 18 days before he was arrested.
He was found hiding in the attic of Rodney Brown’s home on Woodthrush Circle in Hardy when he was arrested after law enforcement searched the house and found him crawling out of the attic.
