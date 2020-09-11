Capt. William Tice, who has a United States Coast Guard 100-ton Master license, had completed more than 1,000 cruises as captain of the Virginia Dare cruise boat on Smith Mountain Lake before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Out of all his trips on the water, he will never forget that fateful day 19 years ago. Today, Tice recounted that morning’s cruise:
On this morning 19 years ago today, I was working on the dock here at my Smith Mountain Lake home while listening to a TV morning show. At this very moment as I am writing this sentence today, the first plane crashed into World Trade West, NYC.
In those days I skippered a 65ft dinner cruise boat, the Virginia Dare, here on the lake and phoned our manager to learn if the day’s lunch cruise was still a go, given the events. It was 10 a.m. I dressed and proceed to work.
We were scheduled that day at 11:30 a.m. to board two busloads from Baptist church members who were already making their way to the lake to enjoy lunch and two-hour, Captain-narrated tour to the dam and back. As I drove while monitoring events on the radio, I pondered just how I would handle this surreal unfolding attack on America with our 95 passengers and crew.
Of course in those days, cell phones and social media had yet to become a fabric of our lives, and the probability of our en-route passengers’ awareness of anything was slim. Upon arrival at the marina, the manager informed me that apparently none of our crew, guests, their pastor or bus drivers knew of the tragic history unfolding before us at that moment.
We agreed to continue that status, board the folks and get underway. But prior to leaving the dock, I made the decision to meet with the bus drivers, the pastor and our cruise director in the pilothouse to inform them of current events. The decision, I determined, as to whether or not to relate these events to the congregation should be theirs.
I cannot describe that moment of utter disbelief and shock as these three gentleman’s cheerful countenance fell to an expression of horror as I told them what had happened in NY, DC and PA. They thought at first this must be a joke, but they could determine by my intense mood and expression that this was no joke; I was tearful. And what could have been my motivation for concocting such absurdity? It was time for the VIRGINIA DARE to get underway.
After brief discussion it was collectively decided to continue with the cruise; however, our crew and the still-unaware guests would not be informed of the terrorist attack until they returned and the Baptists boarded their buses.
Before casting off, the pastor remained in the wheelhouse to deliver grace over the ship’s PA system; it was probably like no other prayer he had ever offered in his life, knowing what he knew but could not share with his flock as he spoke to God. Our guests enjoyed a beautiful day on Smith Mountain Lake. As I narrated the tour, I thought to myself to be thankful that there still existed this one spot of innocence and happiness.
This day I will always remember. This day I can never forget.
- Capt. William Tice, USCG 100-ton Master
