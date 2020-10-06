There is definitely no moss growing on the Bedford Extension Master Gardener Training Team’s stone!
The Master Gardeners training program, a part of Virginia Cooperative Extension and Virginia Tech includes in-person, hands-on training labs necessary for new Master Gardener trainees to complete the program. The labs, which provide real life experiences for future Master Gardeners, are an integral part of their educational curriculum.
With all the restrictions that came with COVID-19, the training team had to be creative in finding a way to still provide the education the students needed. What to do? A dilemma faced by not only Bedford Master Gardeners but also by units all over the state.
The Bedford Extension Training Team was in a particularly good place to find answers to this quandary. In 2011, the team began developing an online course and 10 hands-on labs. Students are able to study the course work and take their tests online at their convenience as long as they complete the work within set dates.
The online course has proved to be very attractive to those who are still working or have family obligations that prevent them from attending a class and has been adopted by several Master Gardener units throughout Virginia. The online experience made it fairly easy to switch to a hybrid model of some labs being zoomed and some in-person, outdoors, masked and following all social distancing guidelines. All 11 trainees will graduate in December.
This, of course, could not have been done without the cooperation and help of Scott Baker, VCE Bedford Extension Agent, his amazing office team, technical support from Virginia Tech, and most of all, the 2020 Bedford Master Gardener trainers and trainees who went all in to help make this work. Hats off to all of you!
Interested in becoming a Bedford Extension Master Gardener? We are now taking applicants for the 2021 class. For more information or an application find us at www.bedfordareamastergardeners.org or call the Virginia Cooperative Extension office at 540-586-7675.
If you are a person with disability and require any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this event, contact Scott Baker, VCE Bedford, at 540-586-7675 (TDD 800-828-1120) during business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) at least five days prior to this event.
