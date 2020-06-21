A realtor was allegedly assaulted at an open house at the Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston on Saturday, and a man was arrested today, according to reports.
Dustin Holdren, 34, of Roanoke was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.
The victim reportedly was taken to the hospital, and the victim's condition is unknown.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.