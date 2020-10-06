Renowned artist Ron Boehmer will judge the 31st annual Smith Mountain Arts Council Art Show Oct. 24-25 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta. The show will be open to the public to look at entries Saturday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 25, noon-2 p.m.
Boehmer earned his earned his BFA from Maryland Institute College of Art and his MFA from University of Pennsylvania. With experience teaching art history and studio art at the collegiate level, he found his passion for teaching and mentoring students at the Lynchburg Art Club and also the Beverly Street Studio School in Staunton, Virginia, which he co-founded.
Boehmer believes that the “greatest teachers are always the ones who are role models and teach ‘not the how’s,’ but ‘the whys.’”
“There is one thing that every human being is born with, and that is creativity. Life is creativity!” he said. “Artists are at play with the world!”
Boehmer spent the first 10 years of his career painting almost exclusively in “plein air,” or painting outside. This approach often becomes a race as the artist needs to capture a scene with paint under changing light conditions while dealing with the natural elements. It is an arduous commitment, requiring the artist to carry all necessary gear with them to the painting site, often using a limited palette of paint colors.
Boehmer begins every painting session with several small thumbnail-sized sketches “where everything needs to be adjusted to the situation” and “the place or study becomes the premise of the painting.” He gained the understanding that when painting start-to-finish in one session, “every mark counts.”
“Every mark needs to be simultaneously expressive in nature of paint, expressive and descriptive of subject matter,” Boehmer said. “Every brushstroke needs to have meaning.”
These 10 years of plein air painting catapulted Boehmer’s work; he is considered to be one of the top 100 plein air painters in the Mid-Atlantic.
When asked if he has ever hit artistic plateaus, he responded, “You hit those plateaus all the time. It’s a constant. That’s the way it is: You discover something, you get excited, you dive into it, you work it, pretty soon you start questioning yourself.”
Boehmer believes that it is best to quiet those inner voices of doubt, lest they become voices of distraction.
“With that focused commitment, you are able to learn by trial and error,” Boehmer said. “Whatever you have is authentically your own.”
When judging art shows, Boehmer tries to get into the artist’s mind and think about what they are trying to convey, and he judges on how well they are able to compose, express and execute those ideas.
“The only thing that you can count on as an artist, a painter, is the moment when the brush is in your hand. You have to be clean of everything else. Nothing else is there but you and what you are doing with the paint and brush. The rest of it doesn’t matter,” he said. “Everything else is up to someone else. It is a very Zen way of painting and being.”
“Focus on the process, not the anticipation of the end result,” he continued. “If you are constantly focusing on the end results, you’re going to freeze up. You’re not going to be open perceptually. The more we learn to see and feel and pay attention to ourselves at every level of consciousness, the more we are capable of being truly authentic at discovering who we are and then that is free to influence us.
“We’re all artists, and our lives are our canvas. When you get down to it, art is simply play — being at play with the magic of being here in the first place.”
