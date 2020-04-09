Just before 2 p.m. firefighters were called for a large brush fire on the 2700 block of Altice Road near Watson Road in Bedford County.
According to Responding Fire, Company 8 Moneta, Company 10 Saunders, Company 1 Bedford, Company 13 Stewartsville and Medic 14-13 of Bedford County Fire and Rescue responded.
Command 8 - Chief 8 was in command.
Units that responded were Command 8 (Chief 8), Brush 8, Brush 82, Tanker 8, Brush 10, Tanker 10, Brush 13, Brush 13A, Tanker 13, Brush 1 and Medic 14-13.
