A single story garage with a vehicle inside burned down around 4:30 p.m. today near a home on the 11100 block of Old Franklin Turnpike between Holliday Lane and Old Salem School Road in Franklin County.
According to Glade Hill Fire Chief Allen Richards, one-fourth an acre of woods also was on fire.
He said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it seems that a barrel of burning leaves may have turned over to cause the fire, which spread to the detached garage.
Glade Hill Volunteer Fire Department with T-4B and Engine 4 and Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Department with Engine 4 quickly worked to extinguish the blaze. Franklin County Public Safety vehicles also responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.