Candidates gather at forum in Bedford

There were 17 candidates running in both the state and local elections coming up in November, who gathered at The Columns in Bedford last week on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the candidates forum.
The candidates included Mike Miller, Tim Hayden, Martin Leamy, Georgia Hairston, Kevin Willis, Andy Dooley, Wendell S. Walker, Kathy Byron, David Sutterlin, Flourette Ketner, Jennifer Woofter, David Ziles, Bob Davis, Tammy Parker, Julie Bennington, Patricia Kese and James Kirkland.
One of the candidates running for Bedford Sheriff, Mike Miller, had a number of supporters at the forum.
“I was born and raised in Bedford County and have dedicated my entire career to right here in Bedford,” Miller said. “In the last 35 years I have served the community in a wide variety of roles and responsibilities.”
Miller currently serves as the operations captain for the Bedford Sheriff’s Office and said his first objective as sheriff will be for better pay for deputies and increase the number of deputies serving.
Another candidate for sheriff, James Kirkland, also said he wanted to get more deputies patrolling the county.
“I want to take some of the administrative positions that we have and convert those positions into deputy positions out on the road,” Kirkland said. “Bedford is 753 square miles and if you’ve got four or five people out there working, our response time to your calls can take us awhile to get there.”
Georgia Hairston, a candidate for Bedford School Board, received a large applause from those in attendance after giving her remarks. Hairston has years of teaching children in different age groups. She also has been a principal for 25 years in three different zones of Bedford.
“I wanted to run for school board because of my commitment and dedication to the students of Bedford County,” Hairston said. “I’ve always believed that every single child, no matter who they are or where they come from is deserving of the best education that a school division can give them.”
-For more information, see the Oct. 30 edition of the Smith Mountain Eagle-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.