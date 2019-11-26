In a statement on social media on Tuesday, Carilion Clinic announced plans for a new Carilion Clinic Cancer Center!
Carilion President and CEO Nancy Howell Agee and her husband, the Honorable G. Steven Agee, according to the statement, are personally kick-starting the project with a $1,000,000 seed gift.
According to Carilion, the new facility will be built on the corner of Franklin Road and Reserve Avenue in the Roanoke Innovation Corridor. Building and outfitting the new center will cost an estimated $100,000,000.
To learn more and contribute to the cancer center initiative, visit bit.ly/2OLUy3b.
