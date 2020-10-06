Franklin County and its partner Host Compliance have developed a new website for registration for anyone conducting short-term rentals in Franklin County. Property owners can access this link at secure.hostcompliance.com/franklin-county-va/permit-registration.
In May 2020, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors approved a new registry requirement for all property owners conducting short-term rentals. The registry ordinance can be found at https://library.municode.com/va/franklin_county/ordinances/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=1038513.
This ordinance contains language for exempt properties as well as fines for failure to register your property. The annual registration fee is $200 but has been prorated this year for the term of Oct. 1 to June 30, 2021. After this initial registration period, property owners will be required to renew their registration prior to July 1, 2021, if they continue to use the property as a short-term rental.
Information regarding the use of short-term rentals can be found on the county’s website at www.franklincountyva.gov/729/Short-Term-Rentals or by calling the Department of Planning & Community Development at 540-483-3027, ext: 2427.
Questions related to transient occupancy taxes for short-term rentals should be directed to the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540-483-3083.
