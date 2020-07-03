Bedford County and the Virginia Department of Health collaborated to offer the community free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The testing event took place Sunday, June 28, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. This free testing event was conducted in the Bedford Elementary School parking lot, located at 806 Tiger Trail in Bedford.
Testing was available to any adult or child 10 and up. Insurance was not required, and appointments were not needed. Tests were administered on a first-come, first-served basis, but a registration form was required in order to take the test.
Participants were asked to protect themselves, staff and others by wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet of distance where possible, telling the healthcare providers if they were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and adhering to all traffic directives.
