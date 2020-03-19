An attempted armed robbery occurred Saturday at Hardy’s Mart on 11143 Booker T Washington Highway, Hardy.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday. The caller reported that a white male dressed in all black clothing entered the store at closing time, presented a firearm and demanded money.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot; there was no vehicle present. Franklin County deputies and investigators were in the area searching for the suspect.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office believes this is an isolated incident.
