The Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at its Tuesday, May 26, meeting recognizing a militia within Bedford County, pursuant to the Second Amendment.
When questioned who was over the Bedford County militia, Chairmen John Sharp of District 4 said that the board was not over it. He also said that it’s a formal recognition that they have a right to exist.
“Unless there is some constitutional reason why they can’t own a firearm, I don’t have an issue with it,” said Sharp.
He said it’s like a move on a chessboard, and that they are playing chess with Richmond right now.
