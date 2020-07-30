Many residents spoke up at a public hearing concerning a Confederate monument in front of the Franklin County courthouse in Rocky Mount at the Franklin County Board of Supervisors meeting July 21.
Both sides on the issue made their voices and opinions heard, including 10-year old Mariah Moore.
“I am 10 years old, and I will be 11 in two weeks,” Moore said. “I am older than the statue. It isn’t history, and it needs to be moved. I’m 10 years old, and like many people of your generation, I don’t agree with participation trophies. So, let’s move that big one from in front of our courthouse.”
A replica of the statue was rededicated at the site in 2010 after the one erected in 1910 was destroyed in 2007 from a vehicle accident.
There were more citizens who had the same opinion as Moore. One of them was Bridgette Craighead, who challenged the board to “vote to do the right thing for African-American citizens in this community” and promised she will not rest until the statue is removed from the front of the courthouse and Rocky Mount “steps into the future,” which features equal justice and opportunities for all its citizens, not just the majority.
“The Civil War was fought for states’ right to own slaves, and the Confederate statues were built years later to glorify white supremacy,” Craighead said. “Many people make themselves feel better about glorifying and admiring these statues by saying they stand for the pride and their heritage. But that does not change their true meaning.”
