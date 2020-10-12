The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated today that there have been COVID-19 cases within the jail and released the following statement (in italic):
Since the start of this COVID pandemic, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has worked with the Virginia Department of Health and local health officials to initiate strict restrictions and precautions in order to prevent both staff and offenders from contracting the virus within our jail.
Near the end of September, during a daily screening process, an offender was quarantined and tested for COVID after presenting sinus/allergy like symptoms. The test results returned as positive, which prompted further testing throughout the facility.
Since that time, there have been other offenders and corrections staff to test positive for COVID-19. We have utilized the Western Virginia Regional Jail to assist with temporary housing for our offenders to keep them and our staff separated and safe. This facility has greater capacity to house offenders, while providing any necessary medical care and isolation from their healthy population. Alternative arrangements are also being made for new arrestees to reduce exposure.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the Virginia Department of Health, local health officials and the Department of Corrections to utilize best practice procedures for disinfecting the facility and keeping our corrections population healthy.
