Virginia State Police Senior Trooper K.N. Isom is investigating a single vehicle crash in the Penhook area that resulted in a fatality.
The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday on Waterlocked Road, one tenth of a mile east of Smith Mountain Road in Pittsylvania County.
A 2002 Lincoln Towncar was traveling west on Waterlocked Road, a private drive/road, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a log. The crash was not discovered until 10 p.m. by a passerby.
The driver of the Lincoln was identified as Lisa Ann Evans, 54, of Danville, Virginia. Evans was not wearing her seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where she later died.
According to police, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
